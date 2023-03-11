An Indian artist nominated for the UN Women Conference 2023 representing Indian Development Foundation (IDF)
Mini Suboth is a painter by profession and a social activist by passion. She is on a mission to empower women, transgender and enlighten the underprivileged.MUMBAI, INDIA, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mumbai: The Indian Development Foundation (IDF), a national NGO that works on health, education, and development and has Special Consultative Status with the UN's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has announced nominations for the sixty-seventh session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67). Dr. Narayan AB. Iyer, CEO & National Coordinator of Indian Development Foundation has nominated Mini Suboth to represent them at the UN Women Conference 2023. This year’s theme is "Innovation and technological change and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls".
Mini Suboth, an artist by profession. She was struck by the ordeal endured by the young patients while voluntarily teaching Warli painting to paediatric patients at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. At that moment, she decided to contribute in whatever way she could to the upliftment of needy people in society. Akshayashakti Welfare Association is the brainchild of Mini Suboth. It was started by her along with her like-minded friends to make a meaningful contribution to the welfare of underprivileged and needy people in society. Mini volunteered to work for the education, empowerment and health of the underprivileged class of society. Their dream of an unselfish urge to help, heal, share and provide has now grown into its present form. Mini Suboth is well known among the group of influential people who have a positive effect on the betterment of women, senior citizens and those who are less privileged. She is relentlessly pursuing her vision, which is completely in line with her passion, to truly empower women and make them self-sufficient.
Over the course of the past ten years, at the beginning of each new academic year, her NGO, the Akshayashakti Welfare Association, has given away one lakh notebooks to 350 underprivileged schools in places such as Wada in the Palghar district and a few schools in Thane. She hosts workshops to give women and transgender people the skills they need to become self-sufficient and stand on their own feet. She has trained the needy women and those from the transgender community in painting, soap making , agarbathi making, etc. Her, Akshayashakti feeds 150 to 200 needy people every day and once a week for the patients and bystanders of the civil hospital , Thane. Additionally, the Akshayashakti Welfare Association gives out notebooks and scholarships on an annual basis to the children of cancer patients who are in their final stages of the disease.
