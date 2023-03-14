Long Range Ebike: This Is How Far Riders Can Go

Magicycle Ocelot Pro Magicycle Step Through Ocelot Pro

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- How often do most riders charge their long-range bikes? People have different answers as they could have various ebike models. Obviously, not all of them have the same charging time as ebikes on the market and are equipped with batteries of diverse capacities. We don’t mean to say that the battery is the only factor that affects the charging time and range, but it is truly the key factor.Despite that all ebike brands will claim a certain range of their products, there are lots of things, including range-affecting factors, to consider. With these things in mind, it could be way easier for riders to cover a longer distance on a single charge, maximizing the range of long-range ebikes.So, here in this post, we will ascertain how far most riders can really go with their long-range bike, just keep reading.What affects the range of a long-range ebike How Riders use their ebike: This factor is not always mentioned in many articles about the ebike range online, but it makes sense after we’ve ridden ebikes for a long time. Apparently, if riders keep using the full power mode of their long-range ebikes, like twisting the throttle all the way along, the batteries will drain out fast than expected. However, another way that causes that situation is that riders twist and release the throttle frequently.For example, riders are in a traffic jam and have to ride their ebike by stopping and going frequently. The activation of the power system of the ebike involves some energy loss, and if they do that in an irregular way as was mentioned above, well, more energy losses will be involved absolutely, which means a shorter range of their long-range ebike.Battery Capacity: The batteries on riders' long-range ebikes do play a key role in the mileage and it is quite easy to understand. If it is a 10Ah battery, maybe it could grant a range of between 20 -30 miles. Regarding 15Ah or 20Ah batteries, they may be able to provide 40 or 60 miles respectively.So far, 20Ah batteries could be the largest ones on the ebike market. If riders intend to purchase a long-range ebike, then they could pay more attention to 20Ah batteries. Magicycle Ocelot Pro is equipped with a 20Ah battery, which can provide an estimated range of between 60 - 80 miles. This is not the only ebike model from Magicycle that come with 2Ah batteries. For more information, please pay a visit to the link below:Battery Age: The age of a battery has a huge impact on the battery capacity. When an ebike brand claims a certain mileage their batteries can provide, they must be referring to brand new ones. Generally, the capacity of a battery can decrease as they are aging, which means the ebike range will be less as well.So, if the battery on a long-range ebike has been used for years, riders don’t have to expect a long range from it. Maybe it is a good choice to change a new one from where they purchased their electric bike.How to calculate the range of my long-range ebikes?So let’s get back to the point, how far can riders really on their long-range ebikes? Actually, there is a way to calculate that, but before we get to it, we need to note that this way can only be applied in general situations. Thus, if there are some unexpected factors involved, like weight or terrain, the final results could be quite inaccurate.Here is the way to calculate an ebike range: Basically, 1 mile can cost about 16 Watt Hours. (Estimated data) Then, we have to multiply the voltage by the amp hour. Taking the 52V 20Ah battery as an example, it is 52V x 20Ah =1014 Watt Hour, 1014 Watt Hour ÷ 16 Watt Hour = 65 miles.As it shows, the 52V 20Ah battery from Magicycle can grant a range of 65 miles, which is achieved under full power mode. If it were under both full power and PAS mode, the mileage can be more.Best electric bikes with long rangeMagicycle provides the best long-range ebikes named Ocelot Pro. As mentioned above, it comes with a 52V 20Ah battery that grants a long range. Also, it is a step-through electric bike that fits riders of all heights. With a 1100W motor(peak power), it can be used in all kinds of scenarios, including off-road riding, hill climbing, and city commuting. For more details, please check out the link below:

