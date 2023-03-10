UZBEKISTAN, March 10 - President of Uzbekistan congratulates President of China Xi Jinping on his re-election

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on his re-election to the highest post at the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that in recent years, China under the leadership of Xi Jinping has achieved unprecedented results in all spheres and industries, colossal success in scientific, technological, innovative and social development.

The enormous personal contribution of the President of the People’s Republic of China in bringing relations between Uzbekistan and China that are based on centuries-old bonds of friendship between the peoples, bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation to a completely new level of comprehensive strategic partnership was emphasized.

Confidence was expressed that through joint efforts, the multifaceted interaction of the two countries will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of people.

The President of Uzbekistan wished Xi Jinping good health and happiness, great success in responsible state activities, and the friendly people of China – peace and tranquility, long-term prosperity and well-being.

Source: UzA