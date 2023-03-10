Construction projects of several facilities considered

UZBEKISTAN, March 10 - On March 10, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of projects for the construction of several facilities.

The scale of creative work is expanding with the development of Uzbekistan and by the requirements of the time. Many social and economic facilities were built in the city of Tashkent. The Head of state, who pays special attention to this issue, set the task of preserving the architectural appearance of the capital and moving future construction outside the city.

Following this, a project of the city of New Tashkent is being developed. During the presentation, the President was informed about it.

According to the project, in the first stage, it is planned to build up an area of 6,000 hectares. Promising areas for construction, the plan of the main roads connecting the capital with the new city have been developed.

The project is intended to become a new administrative and economic center. It will be located to the east of the capital, on the territory of the Yuqorichirchiq and Urtachirchiq districts, and will be designed for 800 thousand of people.

It will house ministries and agencies, higher education institutions, medical organizations, a theater, a library, hotels, housing, and parks. It is envisaged that the territory of green zones will be 363 hectares.

As is known, the reconstruction of the Imam Bukhari complex in Samarkand region continues. To date, the construction of buildings has been completed, finishing work is underway. The complex will be decorated with national patterns, elements of painting and calligraphy. Texts from the Holy Quran and hadiths will be placed on the walls.

At the initiative of the President, it is planned to create the Imam Bukhari Museum in the complex. The project of this museum was presented at the meeting.

The museum will combine modern design and the rich cultural values of our people. The exposition will be divided into 8 pavilions dedicated to such topics as the life story of the Prophet Muhammad and prophecies, the emergence and development of the science of hadith, the life and scientific activities of Imam Bukhari, the virtues of Imam Bukhari, the children’s section, “Al-Jami' as-Sahih” as the second source in Islam, the significance of the legacy of Imam Bukhari today, religious and enlightenment reforms and attention to the legacy of Imam Bukhari in New Uzbekistan.

The Head of state noted that each item and visual information in the museum should serve to enlighten visitors.

Along with the improvement of the business climate in Uzbekistan, foreign trade relations are enhancing. Accordingly, it is necessary to develop the customs infrastructure.

In particular, the Gishtkuprik customs post on the border between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, through which many people pass every day, needs to be modernized.

For the customs post, it is planned to build a modern complex with a new terminal, access roads, parking lots, a canteen, a medical center, trade and consumer services.

The President instructed to create in the complex all the amenities for drivers and passengers, to digitalize the process of customs control and the passage of goods.

Information was also provided on the projects of new buildings of Uzbekistan’s embassies in the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

