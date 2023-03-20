Palm Trees No Longer Only Belong In Tropical Climates
People are renting real palm trees and tropical plants for the summer in CT, NY, RI, MA, and beyond
We deliver happiness when we bring the tropics to you.”HAMDEN, CT, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm trees are moving North, but not quite in the way you might be thinking. CT Palms & Tropicals, based out of Hamden, CT, rents and sells real palm trees and tropical plants for the summer months. These beautiful trees can be rented or leased from May to October if you live in CT, NY, NJ, RI, or Massachusetts.
Since 2016, CT Palms & Tropicals has been trucking hundreds of palms ranging from 4 to 20 feet from South Florida to CT and delivering them to homes, restaurants, weddings, and all types of events across the Mid- Atlantic and Northeast. Several different palm species are available to rent, with most people leaving the design up to CT Palms and their highly knowledgeable crew. Whether the palm trees are going into the sand, around the pool, or to add greenery to any event, the additions of these tropicals add a very unique, Caribbean vibe that would have previously been impossible this far North if it was not for this niche business.
Michael, a restaurant owner on the water in Rhode Island says, " The people in town know us as the palm tree restaurant now. Everyone loves them and asks us every winter if we will be getting them again in the spring, and of course, the answer will always be yes, they make people happy and they keep people here longer, it is truly a win-win for everyone"
"Everyone loves palm trees, and to be able to have the chance to rent my own 10-foot palms to put around my house and pool each summer in CT is amazing". Larry in Westport, CT went on to say, "Whenever we host parties, the best part is people's reactions when they see these massive and beautiful palms, something they never expected to see, they never want to leave!"
I can certainly agree with Larry and Mike that renting palm trees in CT or anywhere where they "shouldn't" be, is pretty neat. There is certainly a lot to be said about having mental peace in our world today, and what would be better than coming home after work to relax under your palm trees, all summer long, without having to pay a fortune to go away. Why go on vacation, when the vacation can be brought to you?
If interested in renting palm trees or tropical plants in CT, NY, NJ, RI, or Massachusetts, visit www.ctpalmtrees.com
CT Palms & Tropicals was founded in 2016 by owner Brandon Hall. They rent and sell real palm trees and tropicals across the Tri-State and Northeast for homes, restaurants, weddings, parties, and other events. They also offer winter storage services in their greenhouse for the colder months. The delivery season runs from May to the end of October.
