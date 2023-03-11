Lumen Shareholder Action Reminder

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Lumen To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lumen Technologies, Inc. ("Lumen" or the "Company") LUMN and reminds investors of the May 2, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Lumen stock or options between September 14, 2020 and February 7, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/LUMN.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) various headwinds were impeding the Company's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (2) Lumen's Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (3) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (4) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

Beginning on February 9, 2022, Defendants began to admit that Lumen's expansion into SMB and residential fiber services was occurring slower than previously represented. On this news, Lumen's stock price declined $1.99, from a close of $12.82 per share on February 9, 2022, to a close of $10.83 on February 10, 2022.

On November 2, 2022, Defendants continued to partially disclose the truth when Lumen's Chief Executive Officer admitted, "let me be clear, we are not yet at the pace of build we expect or want" with respect to the Company's development of its Quantum Fiber brand. On this news, Lumen's stock price declined $1.25, from a close of $7.05 per share on November 2, 2022, to a close of $5.80 on November 3, 2022.

By February 7, 2023, Defendants would admit, contrary to what was previously represented, that they had pressed "more of a stop button than a pause button" on Lumen's investment into the Quantum Fiber network and expansion into the SMB and residential markets while the Company re-evaluated its strategic priorities. The price of Lumen's common stock had been artificially inflated by Defendants' misrepresentations about the company's progress expanding into SMB and residential markets. Upon the news that Lumen's progress was slower than represented and that Lumen had stopped investing in the expansion of its Quantum Fiber network, the price of Lumen's common stock plummeted as the artificial inflation was removed from the price. On this news, Lumen's stock price declined $1.04, from a close of $4.99 per share on February 7, 2023, to a close of $3.95 on February 8, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Lumen's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

