Practice Pro, a Prominent Practice Management, EMR, and RCM Software Solutions Provider, Announces New CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Practice Pro, a prominent Practice Management, electronic medical record (EMR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions provider, today announced that Tim Moore has been named the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Mr. Sanjay Patel, who has served as CEO since founding the company in 2000, and devoted himself to creating the first cloud-based software for the physical, occupational, speech and pediatric therapy sectors of the healthcare industry. Mr. Patel will serve as Chief Product Officer, and will continue to lead the Development team’s efforts to build and provide creative solutions that solve the many challenges that therapy and rehab providers face daily.
Moore’s 30-year career, in large part, has been spent as an entrepreneur and C-level Exec, leading start-up to high-growth software and healthcare companies, accelerating and scaling their operations and growth. His most recent role was as Principal and CFO/COO of a regional outpatient rehabilitation provider network. He held this role from its founding in 2007, and in 2022 led the sale to a private equity backed investor. Concurrent with this role and other work, he is also the founder and Managing Principal of a private investment and management firm with clients and holdings in healthcare, technology, and commercial real estate development.
“Tim is incredibly focused and mission driven, and passionate, like myself, about helping our customers deliver quality care to their patients”, says Mr. Patel. “We’re fortunate to have him. His leadership and strategic planning skillset will undoubtedly further our mission by strengthening our operations, customer and channel partnerships, and expanding our brand presence.”
"I’m honored to take on this new role and excited for the opportunity to lead such a talented and purposeful team," said Mr. Moore. “Sanjay was genius in his vision, and building of our platform, and I’ve the utmost respect and admiration for him. I am committed to building on the foundation he established and, together with our team, positioning Practice Pro for future success."
About Practice Pro
Founded in 2000, its people, solutions and service are unmatched, and set it apart from competitors in the marketplace. From referral management and patient engagement, to clinical documentation, business intelligence and RCM services, Practice Pro is the Total Practice Solution | For Success. Whether one clinic, or a thousand or more, visit https://ptpracticepro.com/ to see how your organization and patients can benefit.
