Quant Matter and Integer Alpha Join Forces to Launch Seed Traders Program

The main goal of this collaboration is to nurture traders.

Quant Matter, a leading quantitative research-based trading firm that specializes in multi-asset trading and crypto market making, today announced a collaboration with Integer Alpha to launch a Seed Traders Program. This program will aim to groom aspiring traders and seed traders, providing them with necessary support to succeed in the competitive trading world.

Quant Matter and Integer Alpha, two companies specializing in multi-asset trading and market making, have joined hands to launch the Seed Traders Program. Main purpose is to provide a comprehensive training experience to traders and create a powerful ecosystem for aspiring traders. The collaboration is based on a shared vision of creating a community of successful traders who can help each other grow and succeed.

Through the Seed Traders Program, traders will have opportunities to collaborate, share their experiences and insights, and gain access to a range of benefits. These benefits include exclusive trading tools and mentorship from experienced traders, and networking opportunities with other traders.

"We are excited to join forces with Integer Alpha to launch the Seed Traders Program," said Merry Silvana, Director of Quant Matter. "Our combined expertise will provide passionate traders with a unique learning experience that will help them succeed in the trading world."

Stan Lim, CEO of Integer Alpha, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Quant Matter on this program. By bringing together our respective strengths, we can offer traders a comprehensive training program that will help them achieve their goals and positively contribute to the industry."

The Seed Traders Program is open to traders of all levels of experience, and applications are now being accepted. This is an excellent opportunity for traders to enhance their skills, gain valuable knowledge, and become a part of a community of successful traders.

For more details contact Donna Lee at donna@quantmatter.com

About Quant Matter

Quant Matter is a firm that specializes in quantitative trading and has extensive experience in crypto market-making and multi-asset trading across various markets such as futures, options, stocks, commodities, forex, and cryptocurrency. The company's trading teams consist of seasoned industry veterans who have developed a number of algorithmic trading strategies based on quantitative trading research, with the goal of achieving consistent long-term returns for decades. Learn more about Quant Matter at: https://quantmatter.com/

About integer Alpha

Integer Alpha is a multi-asset trading firm that focuses on algorithmic trading in various asset classes traded on major exchanges. Since 2014, the company has been actively involved in trading equity index futures and has since expanded its portfolio to include additional asset classes in equities, commodities, and currencies. Learn more about Integer Alpha at: https://www.integeralpha.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Quant Matter

Contact Person: Donna Lee

Email: Send Email

Country: Singapore

Website: quantmatter.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Quant Matter and Integer Alpha Join Forces to Launch Seed Traders Program