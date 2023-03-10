Governor Abbott Highlights Rural Support For School Choice In Tyler

TEXAS, March 10 - March 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night highlighted rural support for parental rights and school choice at a Parent Empowerment Night at Grace Community School in Tyler. Addressing over 500 local parents, teachers, and students in a packed gymnasium, the Governor pledged to empower Texas parents with the right to choose the best education opportunities for their child’s needs.

“After my accident that left me paralyzed, I made the decision to not let my life be defined by the enormous challenge that I faced," said Governor Abbott. "Instead, I would determine my future by the way that I responded to this new challenge. This principle applies to all of us. Our lives are not defined by how we are challenged, but rather, how we respond to that challenge. We are here in Tyler tonight facing a much greater challenge to make sure our students are educated in the best way possible. We, as a people of Texas, commit to doing everything we can to respond to the lack of parental rights in our children's education. If each of us refuses to be defined by the challenge, but instead how we respond to that challenge, we will be part of the generation that ensures Texas children will be the best educated students in the nation."

At the event, the Governor touted the widespread support for school choice in rural, urban, and suburban communities across the state and voiced his support for the expansion of state-funded Education Savings Accounts to every Texas parent and student. Additionally, Governor Abbott emphasized the importance of transparency and accessibility of what is taught in Texas classrooms so that every parent can make informed decisions regarding their child's education.

The Governor was joined by Representative Matt Schaefer, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Head of Grace Community School Jay Ferguson, and other parent empowerment advocates. Hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, Parent Empowerment Night brings together education leaders and stakeholders to discuss education reform and the growing need for parental empowerment in their children’s education.

In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for all Texans as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session. Read the Governor's education freedom for all Texans emergency item.