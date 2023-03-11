Dr. Jeffrey Lee Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Breast Expert From Boston, Dr. Jeffrey Lee, continues his partnership with Haute Beauty Network, now in his fourth year.

Dr. Lee is a Harvard-trained plastic surgeon serving patients in the greater Boston area. He specializes in cosmetic procedures of the face, breast, body, as well as nonsurgical treatments such as Botox and Juvederm. Dr. Lee's vision for patient care blends both safety as well as optimal aesthetic outcomes. I am first and foremost a doctor. My primary objective is to keep things safe and if something is unsafe or not worth the risk, I will tell you. I also tell all of my patients that I always reserve the right to change the plan if it becomes a safety issue.

"By utilizing the most advanced techniques coupled with an in-depth understanding of the human body, Dr. Lee is able to achieve outstanding outcomes which result in extremely happy patients!"

Education and Training

Dr. Lee grew up in the northeast and graduated from the prestigious University of Pennsylvania with honors (magna cum laude). From there he went to medical school at Tufts University School of Medicine where he made the decision to become a surgeon. After medical school, he completed his training in surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, a Harvard Medical School hospital. During this time, he also completed a fellowship in the Plastic Surgery Research Lab where he published numerous book chapters and journal articles. He also traveled extensively giving presentations at the national and international level advancing the field of plastic surgery. From there, he was accepted to the Harvard Plastic Surgery Combined Residency Program where he further refined his surgical skills in all aspects of plastic surgery. Dr. Lee then completed his training as a fellow in Craniofacial Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Breast surgery is by far the most commonly performed aesthetic surgery in the world. Whatever the goal, Dr. Lee will make an accurate assessment and then formulate a safe, customized plan just for you.

