The Air Marshal National Council Calls For A Change Of Leadership In The Air Marshal Program
We can do better for the American People and the traveling public. It is time for change. Our National Security efforts depend on leadership, in this present day the agency has none.”WASHINGTON , DC, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week marked another grim milestone in the world of aviation security, another weapon in the hands of a madman onboard an aircraft carrying hundreds of passengers. These incidents are becoming more common and it’s only a matter of time before our luck runs out.
In the wake of the latest aviation security nightmare onboard United Airlines flight 2609, where a deranged man attempted to open a door to the aircraft while at 30,000 feet going from Los Angeles to Boston the AMNC is calling for change. After attempting to open the aircraft door the man threatened to kill everyone onboard and then grabbed a flight attendant and attempted to stab her with a makeshift weapon he had in his hand.
The Air Marshal National Council (AMNC) Executive Director Sonya Hightower-LaBosco appeared as a guest on FOX News this week, and announced that the air marshal program is languishing under an ineffective TSA and needs new leadership. The Council penned a letter to TSA Administer Pekoske requesting the resignation of the current Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS) Director Tirrell Stevenson. The letter points to Stevenson’s recent decision to take air marshals out of the sky and deploy them en masse to the southern border. That dubious program came to a screeching halt after the AMNC filed a complaint alleging it was illegal. The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General has opened an investigation into Stevenson’s border policy. The Council also points to Stevenson’s decision to go all in on a TSA domestic surveillance program called Quiet Skies. DHS OIG found, "When DHS and TSA initially planned and implemented the Quiet Skies program in April 2012, TSA did not establish outcome-oriented goals that explained how it would achieve its mission of identifying unknown or partially known passengers who might pose risks to aviation security." DHS OIG continued findings, "This occurred because TSA lacked sufficient, centralized oversight to ensure the Quiet Skies program operated as intended. Without sufficient metrics, analysis, and controls, TSA cannot be assured the Quiet Skies program enhances aviation security as intended." This program, as the letter points out has already been called out for mismanagement and for being ineffective by government watchdog agencies.
“While the passengers and crew aboard flight 2609 were fighting for their lives, there were hundreds of FAMs on the ground at airports across the country including Boston and Los Angeles. These FAMs were on standby at these airports in case a person who fell under the TSA domestic surveillance program “Quiet Skies” booked a flight. At the ordinance of FAMS Director Stevenson the agency has gone all in on the very questionable ‘Quiet Skies” program. A program that has been called out by the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General (OIG) for being mismanaged and ineffective. (TSA Did Not Properly Plan, Implement, and Manage Its Quiet Skies Program, DHS OIG 21-11.).”
The AMNC called Stevenson’s decisions examples of “gross mismanagement” and called for a change in leadership.
“The recent incidents call into question Mr. Stevenson’s leadership of the agency. Mr. Stevenson has taken almost 800 million dollars of tax payer money and used it to divert valuable resources to perform duties completely unrelated to TSA’s core mission of transportation security. Humanitarian duties serving non-Americans. Additionally, he has directed the agency to go all in on a program that has already been audited and found to be mismanaged and ineffective. Mr. Stevenson’s actions are nothing short of gross mismanagement.”
“We have no confidence in Director Stevenson’s ability to lead the agency into an efficient future. Time is past due for new felicitous leadership in the agency.”
Several Congressional Committees have been briefed on the breakdown in leadership in the agency and the letter from the Council. The AMNC will be working alongside congressional representatives in the coming months to ensure there is accountability and that moving forward our aviation security isn’t put in jeopardy by a lack of effective leadership.
