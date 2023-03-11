Arthur Lynch Generously Contributes to Mind Matters
Former NFL athlete, Arthur Lynch has donated to Mind Matters, a nonprofit organization raising awareness on the importance of mental health.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Lynch has recently contributed to the Mind Matters Organization to support low-income families to help them achieve their goals by pursuing further education. The organization is dedicated to providing much-needed resources to underserved students. Lynch, a former Minds Matter volunteer, believes that higher education is a necessity for everyone, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status.
"I am proud to support Mind Matters and the important work they do helping students from low-income families achieve their dreams of going to college," said Lynch. "As a former mentee in the Boston Chapter, I saw firsthand the impact this organization has on young people. Seeing these students overcome obstacles to achieve their dreams was both fulfilling and inspiring. Minds Matters is a special organization."
Mind Matters Organization offers a culture of excellence and rigorous performance standards for their students, achieving a 100% of college acceptance rate to quality institutions across the country. Founded in 1991 by six Wall Street professionals, Mind Matters has successfully developed a 3-year program for low-income students to help them achieve college readiness and success.
Former professional athlete Arthur Lynch has built a name for himself in college and NFL football. He was a Tight End drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and played with various teams. While his career has taken him from the NFL and into business and finance, Mr. Lynch actively contributes to his community as a Special Olympics volunteer and ran the 2021 NYC Marathon in partnership with Haymakers for Hope, a charitable organization that’s sole mission is to fight cancer.
