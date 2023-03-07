Arthur Lynch Supports the Pete Frates Foundation
Former NFL athlete, Arthur Lynch generously contributes to the Pete Frates Foundation to raise awareness and support for ALS.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Lynch, a former tight end for the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, has contributed to the Pete Frates Foundation. The foundation, named in honor of the late Boston College baseball player Pete Frates, is dedicated to finding a cure for ALS and supporting families affected by the disease.
"Throughout his life, Pete Frates demonstrated incredible courage and resilience in his battle with ALS," said Lynch. "He inspired so many people with his determination and his unwavering commitment to finding a cure for this disease, and I am honored to be able to support the foundation and continue Pete's legacy of hope and perseverance."
The Pete Frates Foundation was founded in 2014 by Pete and his family, with the goal of raising awareness and funding for ALS research. Pete, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, gained national attention for his role in popularizing the Ice Bucket Challenge, which raised millions of dollars for ALS research and became a viral sensation on social media.
Since its founding, the Pete Frates Foundation has raised millions of dollars for ALS research and has supported countless families affected by the disease. The foundation provides financial assistance for medical bills, home modifications, and other expenses associated with caring for someone with ALS.
Arthur Lynch believes in giving back to his community and uses his athletic experience to inspire, encourage, and mentor fellow athletes. He has volunteered as a high school football coach and participated in the Relay for Life event at his alma mater, the University of Georgia. Mr. Lynch has played professional football in the National Football League and served his country in the United States Army. Throughout his career successes, he continues to contribute philanthropically.
For more information on the Pete Frates Foundation, visit https://petefrates.com.
To learn more about Arthur Lynch, you can visit his Linkedin profile.
