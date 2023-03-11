John Stevenson Named Contributing Author for ThinkAdvisor
Las Vegas, Nevada Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Stevenson has been named a contributing author for the admired industry publication, ThinkAdvisor. In addition to his expanding authorship, John is a well-known asset protection educator. He has guided hundreds of seniors as they navigate their financial retirement options.
ThinkAdvisor provides registered investment advisors and financial advisors with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and trends necessary to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. We celebrate those who are adapting and succeeding in new ways, and we translate the impact of regulations and technology into digestible, shareable information so you can spend more time advising clients and running your business.
John Stevenson, a prominent wealth protection educator, has been able to help thousands of people successfully strategize for retirement. With retirees living longer and retiring earlier, having a retirement income that cannot be outlived has been a growing concern for many seniors. His clients include teachers, business owners, executives, doctors, and entrepreneurs, to name a few. Not a single client has ever lost money due to market fluctuations.
John is also an expert in structuring Tax-Free Retirement Accounts, which help his clients build wealth safely and enjoy an extremely low tax burden or even zero taxes in retirement. His services focus on assisting people to Retire On Purpose, not just leave it to chance.
Think Advisor Article | Annuities Can Help Clients Fight Inflation
