Perio Protect Partners with Unified Smiles

Perio Tray Therapy from Perio Protect

The community of 1200 dentists in Unified Smiles now has immediate access to Perio Protect training and products.

By establishing and maintaining good gingival health with Perio Tray™ therapy, dental teams can prevent oral inflammation from triggering systemic inflammatory reactions.” — Tanya Dunlap

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perio Protect and Unified Smiles , a group purchasing organization designed to support independent dentists, have partnered to deliver improved restorative and periodontal care.For decades dentists have prescribed antibiotics to treat periodontal disease, yet half of American adults still present with chronic periodontitis. Perio Protect makes available prescription Perio Tray™ delivery of Perio Gel™ products with 1.7% hydrogen peroxide for home use.Research shows that the 10-15 minute deep delivery from Perio Protect’s proprietary trays reduces bacterial loads, bleeding, inflammation, and pocket depths. Improving gingival health also provides the foundation for optimal, long-term restorative results.*“Good oral health is vital to general health and wellness,” says Tanya Dunlap, Vice President of Perio Protect, “and a broad-spectrum antimicrobial like 1.7% hydrogen peroxide provides an important treatment option in the post-antibiotic age. By establishing and maintaining good gingival health with Perio Tray™ therapy, dental teams can prevent oral inflammation from triggering systemic inflammatory reactions. Our goal at Perio Protect is to support clinicians to provide the best care possible for their patients.”“Our community of over 1,200 dentists remains committed to continually improve the oral health of their patients. Perio Protect products are excellent for patient health and at the same time provide an additional revenue stream for our members in their practices,” added Guy Flannery, Chief Operating Officer of Unified Smiles, “Perio Protect will provide free training and preferred pricing to Unified Smiles members, in addition to done-for-you implementation and marketing programs to boost practice production from the hygiene chair.”“We can do better for so many more patients,” says Tanya Dunlap,” and Perio Protect is excited to partner with Unified Smiles to put periodontal disease into remission and prevent its recurrence.”ABOUT Unifies Smiles:Unified Smiles is a dental group purchasing organization (GPO) designed to support independent dentists by providing DSO-equivalent pricing on the supplies and services they use every day. As one of the largest GPOs in the US, Unified Smiles has negotiated exclusive pricing and discounts with over 80 industry-leaders in clinical supplies, labs, education, compliance, insurance service, procurement, and much more. Dedicated Concierge Service is included with every membership providing experienced dental industry experts to work with their members to help them optimize their practice operations and identify opportunities to increase revenues and reduce costs and overhead. For more information, visit https://unifiedsmiles.com/ ABOUT Perio Protect:Perio Protect was founded in 2005 to treat periodontal disease non-invasively with predictable, successful outcomes. The company’s mission has always been two-fold: to reduce the incidence of periodontal disease and to reduce the chronic oral inflammatory burdens that contribute to systemic inflammation. Perio Protect created and developed the sector in the dental marketplace for non-invasive prescription tray therapy and remains the innovator looking to science to develop the best, non-antibiotic options for patient treatment. It offers the only tray delivery system with research-based claims. For more information, visit https://providers.perioprotect.com

Why hydrogen peroxide and not antibiotics