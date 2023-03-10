A Personal Branding Photographer's Expertise in Enhancing Camera Confidence

Jo's company, Branding by Jo, specializes in personal branding photography for women. The aim is to help women feel confident in front of the camera and produce content that engages with their audience. Jo's approach is strategic and empowering; she makes the entire photo shoot process hassle-free for her clients. She produces stunning images that showcase her clients' authentic selves, enabling them to communicate their brand story in their business effectively.

Jo is a branding photographer who specializes in helping women entrepreneurs and small business owners discover their confidence in front of the camera and to create content that resonates with their target audience. Jo, passionate about personal branding photography, walks clients through the entire process, from inquiry to delivery, to ensure a memorable experience.

Jo's approach to sessions is relaxed, lighthearted, and always from the perspective of a boss lady. Her goal is to create images that empower them to confidently show up visually in their business. She believes that fear and a lack of confidence are frequent obstacles to pursuing one's dream business, and she wants to assist women in overcoming these obstacles.

As the founder of Branding by Jo, she recognizes the importance of developing a solid personal brand firsthand. Her previous experience in corporate America has provided her with a wealth of knowledge that she uses to run her business efficiently. Furthermore, her journey of overcoming fear to pursue her passion for entrepreneurship has given her a deeper understanding of the obstacles entrepreneurs may face, fueling her desire to help them achieve their goals through personal branding photography.

Jo assists her clients in making a good first impression while increasing their visibility and credibility. She understands that most of her clients' first interactions with potential customers will take place online, and she works tirelessly to ensure that their brand is positively represented through their visual content. She assists her clients in developing a strong and compelling online presence that resonates with their target audience by capturing their authentic selves and stories. A branding session with Jo entails more than just taking headshots; it is an opportunity to create a library of gorgeous content consistent with the client's brand and can be used across all of the client's marketing channels.

Clients will receive a guide containing details and tips to assist them in preparing for their session with Jo. Following this, Jo and her client will schedule a call to discuss the client's vision and ideal customers and create a plan for the photo shoot, which will include locations, wardrobe, props, and key shots. Because preparation is so important, Jo strongly recommends that her clients get their hair and makeup done by a professional hair & makeup artist. Hence, she includes a natural glam session with her personal branding collections.

On the day of the session, Jo will coordinate the execution of each client’s unique plan for the photo shoot. She will always try to include headshots, images showing the client working, a behind-the-scenes glimpse, and photographs that show the subject's personality. The collection purchased will determine the session length, but Jo's primary objective is to provide her customers with an enjoyable and stress-free experience that sets them up with a library of content to use in their marketing.

