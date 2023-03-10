Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Westville

WESTVILLE — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday, March 10, 2023 in Westville. One adult male civilian died and a police officer was shot during the encounter. The identity of the decedent and the officer are not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred today at approximately 12:45 p.m. in the area of Doman Avenue in Westville. One man was wounded and he was pronounced deceased. One officer was shot during the encounter and was transported to a hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

