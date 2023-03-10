Submit Release
Minnesota Law Library to host Mayflower Compact exhibit

Posted: Friday, March 10, 2023

Exhibition explores American self-governance from the Mayflower to today

Minnesotans can learn how Americans have shaped society by joining together for a common purpose in a new exhibit hosted by the Minnesota State Law Library March 20-31.
“Join In! The Rise of Self-Governance and American Organizing from the Mayflower Compact to the Modern Day” explores how American voluntary associations and civil societies are created, built, and sustained over time.

Through content and commentary from the Law Library of Congress’ collections, the exhibit examines the longstanding impulse of Americans to join together for a common purpose—to shape their society through fellowship, charitable and mutual aid, labor unions, emergency services, political reform, and community associations—and the tools they adopted to do so.

The exhibit is part of the 400th anniversary celebration of the Mayflower Compact, which was the first framework of government written and enacted in what became the United States.

The Minnesota State Law Library is located on the ground floor of the Minnesota Judicial Center, 25 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. St. Paul. Hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the State Law Library will be hosting a Continuing Legal Education opportunity focusing on the history of the Mayflower Compact and its impact on U.S. law: 
Mayflower Compact CLE

  • Date/Time: Thursday, March 23, 2023, Noon - 1:00 p.m.
  • Location: Minnesota Judicial Center, Room 230 and via Zoom
  • Speaker: Julia L. Ernst, Associate Dean for Teaching & Engagement and Professor, University of North Dakota School of Law
  • CLE Credit: One standard CLE credit will be applied for. 
  • Registration: Registration is not required for those attending the CLE in person. To attend via Zoom, please register using the webinar registration form. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

