CBP Officers Seize Over $1 Million in Marijuana at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized marijuana that totaled over $1,000,000 in street value.

“Frontline officers at the World Trade Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in effectively disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their targeting strategies have helped reduce the flow of illicit drugs into the country.”

Packages containing 454 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Thursday, March 9 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2008 Freightliner tractor trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of uncoated paperboard for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 454 pounds of alleged marijuana within the commodity.

The narcotics had a street value of $1,015,992.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

