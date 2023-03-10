Book Launch: Supercharge Your Brilliance! The Modern Businesswoman's Guide to Scaling Faster with AI
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Strategist Tamiko L. Cuellar is proud to announce the release of her fifth book, "Supercharge Your Brilliance! - The Modern Businesswoman's Guide to Scaling Faster with AI" during Women's Month. This groundbreaking book is a must-read for the modern businesswoman who wants to scale her business faster using the smartest artificial intelligence (AI) growth hacks.
With over 100 AI tools and practical applications for scaling businesses faster, this book is designed to cut a businesswoman's time and expenses in half. A recent AI Index report indicates that 71% of AI users are male, highlighting a huge gender gap. The numbers are even more staggering among women who actually work in the AI field. This is a significant gap that must be closed, as technology is an equalizer in the business world. Cuellar believes that this gap can be bridged with her book, and women business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs can supercharge their brilliance with the insight gained from this book.
Cuellar is also the Founder of Pursue Your Purpose LLC and has a strong affinity for technology and empowering women worldwide. In addition to her work in the US, she has completed multiple business diplomatic missions to Africa, including Ghana, Nigeria, Namibia, and South Africa.
In partnership with the US Embassy, Cuellar has developed entrepreneurs throughout Africa and helped launch the first entrepreneur incubator at the University of Namibia's Business School. With three business degrees and well over a decade as an entrepreneur, she has served as a corporate consultant, guest lecturer for MBA students in several nations, and contributing writer to Forbes.com®.
""Supercharge Your Brilliance!" is a game-changing book that every modern businesswoman needs to have as a resource guide," says Cuellar. With its practical applications and cutting-edge AI tools, this book is designed to bridge the gender gap in AI and level the playing field for women entrepreneurs to achieve their goals faster and smarter than ever before. The book can be purchased at https://www.PursueYourPurpose.com, Amazon, and other retailers. Cuellar is available for media interviews and speaking engagements. For inquiries or bookings, please email Ms. Cuellar.
Keywords: Women's Month, artificial intelligence, AI, businesswoman, growth hacks, book release, Tamiko L. Cuellar, Pursue Your Purpose LLC, women entrepreneurs, business owners, scaling, gender gap.
Tamiko Cuellar
Pursue Your Purpose LLC
+1 314-744-9090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube