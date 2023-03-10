New affordable rental homes coming to Tofino

CANADA, March 10 - Families, seniors and people with low to moderate incomes in Tofino will soon have access to 37 new affordable homes as construction starts on a rental apartment building.

“For decades, Tofino has struggled with a lack of affordable housing, and it has long held a vision to provide secure, affordable homes for the people and families that make Tofino the community that it is,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “As the former mayor and a long-time Tofino resident, I am incredibly proud of the partnership, collaboration and perseverance that has brought this development to fruition. These homes, in Tofino’s first purpose-built rental apartment buildings in over 40 years, are going to make an enormous impact for local employees, families and seniors.”

Located at 363 Peterson Dr., the three-storey low-rise apartment building will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, including eight fully accessible units. Residents will have access to indoor and outdoor common spaces, laundry facilities and an amenity room. The building is located close to a school, health centre, neighbourhood park and town centre with grocery stores and other services.

“These affordable rental homes will allow families to stay in the community they know and love,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “This project, along with 35 other affordable rental homes on Peterson Drive, are the first major rental units built in Tofino in decades. More homes like these are needed, which is why our government will continue to work with all partners to boost the supply of affordable housing in Tofino and throughout the province.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is investing approximately $4.15 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund toward the project. The Government of Canada, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), is contributing $1.85 million. The District of Tofino provided the land, valued at $952,000, while the Tofino Housing Corporation supplied a $440,000 grant. The Catalyst Community Development Society also provided $98,000 in funding for the project.

“The District of Tofino is extremely pleased to work with CMHC and BC Housing in our efforts to ensure all Tofino residents have access to comfortable, accessible and affordable homes,” said Dan Law, mayor of Tofino.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 40,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including 72 homes in Tofino.

Construction is expected to be complete in January 2024.

Quotes:

Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion –

“Our government is investing in affordable housing here in Tofino and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

Taleeb Noormohamed, MP for Vancouver Granville –

“Through investments in affordable housing, our government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in British Columbia and in all corners of the country. We are committed to making communities stronger through projects like these. These investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Canadian seniors, families and individuals.”

Duncan McMaster, board chair, Tofino Housing Corporation –

“Tofino’s need for housing is acute, exacerbated by a combination of strong demand for vacation homes and service-oriented tourism economy. We are pleased that CMHC and BC Housing continue to support developing the housing we need in Tofino for our workers, young families, seniors and others with lower incomes.”

Luke Harrison, president, Catalyst Community Developments Society –

“Three hundred and sixty-three Peterson Drive is a project badly needed by the people that choose to work and live in Tofino. We are excited to be closer to the day when this project becomes a home for its community members. This partnership between Catalyst, the Tofino Housing Corporation, the District of Tofino, the Province and the Government of Canada enables us to ensure working families, seniors and individuals have affordable, quality housing they need not a moment too soon.”

Quick Facts:

The Community Housing Fund is a 10-year, $1.9-billion investment to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes for people with moderate or low incomes.

More than 9,000 of these homes are open, under construction or in development.

