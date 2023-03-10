A Safe Learning Environment for All: Microtech's Advanced IT Solutions for Miami Schools

The Microtech Managing Director, Brian Butterfield recently held a presentation about cybersecurity to the Principals of the Archdiocese.

Microtech supports the reopening of St. Malachy School in Tamarac with IT technology solutions and offers free dark web scans to all South Florida schools.

We are honored to provide IT solutions that prioritize the safety and well-being of all students and teachers in schools.” — Brian Butterfield

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity threats to educational institutions have been on the rise, with over 56% of schools globally reporting being hit by an attack in the past year. The increasing amount of sensitive data being stored online make schools and other educational institutions prime targets for cybercriminals. Microtech Computer Services recognizes the importance of protecting schools from cyber attacks and has been providing world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions to educational institutions in Florida for over 20 years. With the reopening of St. Malachy Catholic School in Tamarac for the 2023-24 academic year, Microtech is proud to support its mission of empowering and educating students by providing best-in-class technology solutions that enable the school to thrive while keeping everyone's information secure. Microtech was recently highlighted in an article by the Archdiocese of Miami. Read it here: https://bit.ly/miamiarch.

To further demonstrate their commitment to providing quality managed IT support and cybersecurity solutions, Microtech is offering a free dark web scan to all schools in South Florida. This scan will help identify any potentially compromised credentials or other sensitive data that may be exposed on the dark web, and provide recommendations on how to better protect against future attacks. View their recent dark web scan presentation to all the principals in the Archdiocese of Miami here: https://youtu.be/TqnydzfUc30. Sign up for your free dark web scan here: https://www.micro-tech.com/dark-web-scan/

Microtech Computer Services Managing Director, Brian Butterfield, stated, "We are honored to provide IT solutions that prioritize the safety and well-being of all students and teachers in schools." Todd Cummings, also a Managing Director of Microtech, added, "We are thrilled to support St. Malachy and other schools as they continue to grow."



About Microtech Computer Services:

Since 1996, Microtech Computer Services has been delivering IT and cybersecurity solutions to businesses across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. Their goal is to ensure that technology never hinders business growth. The services they offer include Managed IT, Network Security, Cyber Security, VoIP Services, Data Backup, and Data Recovery, catering to industries such as education, legal, healthcare, financial, and more. Contact their friendly team for a free consultation today, and discover how they can help your business flourish in this technology-driven world. Visit their website at www.micro-tech.com for more information.

Free Dark Web Scan Presentation To Protect Schools & Churches - Microtech