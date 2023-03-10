Choose Your Own Adventure® Announces the Release of Glitterpony Farm
Glitterpony Farm is CYOA's first holiday-themed title for younger readers featuring Easter adventures on a family farm filled with magical animals.
Children will delight in the Easter adventures of FancyPants McGlitterpony and his magical farm friends, including bounce bees, slimy snails, and a disco ball hamster who throws wacky dance parties! ”WAITSFIELD, VERMONT, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chooseco, publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure® (CYOA) gamebooks, the fourth bestselling children’s book series of all time, has announced the release of "Glitterpony Farm," a new Classic for younger readers by Hugo-nominated author Tina Connolly.
— Shannon Gilligan
Glitterpony Farm is the first holiday-themed CYOA for readers ages 5-8 following the Easter adventures of FancyPants McGlitterpony on a family farm. But this is no ordinary farm. It’s filled with glitter tornadoes, bounce bees, slimy snails, and a disco ball hamster who throws wacky dance parties. Children will even get the chance to save the day, helping the Easter Bunny deliver all its eggs.
To celebrate the launch of Connolly's book, Annie Bloom’s Books in the author's hometown of Portland, Oregon will host a book reading and signing event on Monday, March 27 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Connolly is the author of the popular tween series "Seriously Wicked." She has also written "Ironskin," a fantasy trilogy for adults, and was a “Best Novelette” finalist for a Hugo, Nebula, and Locus Award for "The Last Banquet of Temporal Confections." Her narrations include over a hundred audiobooks and podcasts. Connolly co-hosts the science fiction short story podcast "Escape Pod" and runs the award-winning flash fiction podcast "Toasted Cake." "Glitterpony Farm" is her first CYOA.
Celebrated artist, Norm Grock illustrated "Glitterpony Farm," his second Dragonlark title. Grock has done work for Cartoon Network, Lionsgate Entertainment, and Highlights magazine.
Chooseco’s Dragonlark imprint is for younger readers ages 5-8. Choose Your Own Adventure books empower children through choice with different endings to discover, encouraging reluctant readers to engage with books in a new and exciting way.
"Glitterpony Farm" is available now wherever great literature for children is sold.
