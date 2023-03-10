California Created More Than 18% of the Nation’s New Jobs in January

Published: Mar 10, 2023

SACRAMENTO – California continues to lead the nation’s economy, adding 96,700 new jobs in January – a gain that accounted for 18.7 percent of the nation’s 517,000 overall job gains for the month. Eight of California’s major industry sectors gained jobs in January and the state outpaced the nation in year-over-year job growth with 559,500 jobs added – an increase of 3.5 percent.

January 2023 by the Numbers:

California added 96,700 jobs in January – 18.7 percent of the nation’s overall job gains

Eight of California’s major industries added jobs

The unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percent to 4.2 percent

Year-over-year, California has added 559,500 jobs – an increase of 3.5 percent, outpacing the nation’s year-over-year growth rate of 3.3 percent

California has added more than 3 million jobs since April 2020 – the biggest hiring spree in the nation

