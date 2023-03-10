Consumer Defense Law Group & Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates assist Arizona Homeowner's Trustee Sale Reversal
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexis D, a homeowner in Arizona, experienced the threat of foreclosure when she received a Notice of Trustee Sale on November 4, 2022. Her lender foreclosed on her home on February 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., which left her feeling helpless and distressed with only surplus funds owed to her but no home.
After searching "Trustee Sale Reversal," Alexis came across the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, which introduced her to the Consumer Defense Law Group. This organization has successfully reversed several trustee sale reversals for clients with excess Surplus Funds.
With the assistance of Consumer Defense Law Group, Alexis entered into a contractual agreement with Arizona real estate attorney Rafael Shpelfogel on February 11, 2023. The firm worked tirelessly on Alexis' behalf, and on February 22, 2023, they confirmed that the third-party purchased trustee sale had been officially rescinded, effectively reversing the foreclosure.
A spokesperson for Consumer Defense Law Group expressed their joy in being able to assist Alexis and their commitment to helping homeowners in similar situations. The firm's experienced attorneys are dedicated to protecting consumer rights and fighting against unjust foreclosures.
Consumer Defense Law Group is a reputable consumer advocacy law firm that assists homeowners facing foreclosure and other legal issues related to real estate. They focus on safeguarding consumer rights and have successfully represented clients across the United States in various Real Estate related legal matters.
The representative for Consumer Defense Law Group is proud of the work that they have done to help Alexis and reaffirmed their dedication to fighting for homeowners' rights. If you require further information about Consumer Defense Law Group, please visit https://CDlawgroup.com.
For inquiries, please get in touch with J. Dela Vega at Consumer Defense Law Group via phone at (800) LAW-0678 or email at info@CDlawgroup.com.
J. De La Vega
J. De La Vega
NonProfit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
+1 855-622-2435
