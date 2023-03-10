Inside the Oscars Gift Bags is the Royal Essence Collection by Benigna Parfums Included in Legendary Swag Bag at the 95th Annual Hollywood Academy Awards for the Oscars Nominees and Winners

The Royal Collection - High Luxe, Cut-Crystal Crown cap Filled with Divine and transformative Scents.

The Royal Essence collection, is a combination of craftsmanship and science in the world's finest, innovative and most sustainable natural ingredients, giving a feel of power, sophistication and elegance from the very first spray.

MIAMI, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benigna Parfums proudly announced that it was selected to offer its royal essence collection perfumes as part of the 95th famous Hollywood Academy Oscars Award "swag bag" to be given at the 95th Academy Awards events. Benigna's luxury, gender-neutral, environmentally responsible fragrances will be delivered to nominees, winners and presenters in perfectly cut and faceted, gem-adorned specially engineered crystal bottles.

The legendary "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags, which have become the most buzzed-about swag in history! This year's top acting and directing nominees including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field and Steven Spielberg will receive the Benigna Parfums Royal Essence fragrances.

Emerging from a belief that every individual is imbued with royalty within, and inspired by the history of royalties, Benigna Parfums has masterfully crafted a topnotch fragrance collection 'The Royal Essence Collection' - fittingly finished with a royal crown cap. The fragrance that takes one on an olfactory journey to a realm of royalty, splendor, power, and opulence, reminiscent of Kings and Queens.

The collection: Supreme Majesty, Extravagant, Ancient Wisdom, Greatness, Worthiness, Splendor grandeur and Royal Bouquet embodies luxury and royalty, just as their names. The Royal Collection is presented in diamond shaped bottles and topped with distinct jewelry-crafted, hand-cut crystal crown caps embellished with Ruby and Emerald Stones, adorned with Swarovski crystals circling the 24-karat gold-plated neck.

Benigna Parfums – Charity work

The company sells its signature fragrances at exclusive boutiques and online, while maintaining a solid foundation in charity, contributing a portion of its profits to multiple worthwhile causes and organizations. A percentage of the profits from Benigna Parfums goes to BeEagle Foundation, a non-profit STEM organization dedicated to inspiring young girls around the world. Benigna is also currently working on an exclusive $3 million, high-end fragrance to help generate revenue for several other STEM organizations. Follow them @BenignaFoundation

For the latest Benigna products and company updates, along with exclusive views of the products used in the upcoming Oscar swag bags, follow Benigna on social media: @benignaparfums, #Benigna, #BenignaParfums, #LuxuryFragrance, #RoyalEssence, #luxury, #LuxuryPerfumes, #Fragrance, #Perfume, #SmellsLikeAnOscarWinner

About Benigna Parfums

Based in Miami, Benigna Parfums is an inspirational luxury fragrance brand that produces exquisitely composed gender-neutral and transformative fragrances to inspire joy, harmony, and appeal for those who want a luxurious, elegant sensory experience. A brand known for its aesthetically pleasing visual appearance – offering gorgeous cut-crystal and refillable bottles filled with invigorating, luxurious, impeccably formulated elixirs – Benigna is pure elegance and beauty distilled into fragrance. Learn more at: www.BenignaParfums.com.

