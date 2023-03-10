Traders Union analysts publish updated Ethereum Price Prediction

Investing in Ethereum means evaluating prospects on this cryptocurrency. Traders Union experts published an updated Ethereum Price Prediction, taking into account the latest changes.

Ethereum is the second cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. In terms of technology, it is superior to even Bitcoin, and is rightfully considered one of the top coins in the market. It is no wonder that many investors are interested in it. Before making an investment decision, however, it is important to analyze the coin’s price predictions. Traders Union analysts published an updated Ethereum Price Prediction, taking into account new information.

Things to know about Ethereum

Ethereum is one of the most technology-intensive blockchains, which makes the ETH cryptocurrency popular among investors. The following factors impact the coin’s price:

Technological innovations (for example the launch of Ethereum 2.0);

Number of publications in the media, cryptocurrency awareness;

Indicators and fundamental and technical analysis;

Overall trends in the cryptocurrency market.



Ethereum is not backed by other assets, which means that its price is mostly influenced by demand and supply. Cryptocurrency price predictions are adjusted on a regular basis depending on market factors.

Ethereum price predictions

Traders Union analysts reviewed factors that impact the Ethereum price and adjusted medium and long term ETH price predictions. For example, the following scenarios are possible by December 2025:

Pessimistic prediction – $4,091.62.

Interim prediction – $4,546.25.

Optimistic prediction – $5,000.88.



The long-term price prediction was also adjusted. The following scenarios are possible by December 2030:

Pessimistic prediction – $20,904.46.

Interim prediction – $23,227.18.

Optimistic prediction – $25,549.9.



In addition to these price predictions, Traders Union experts also adjust price predictions for Ripple and other cryptocurrencies.

