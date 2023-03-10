Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in DeKalb County Involving Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office

Decatur, GA (March 10, 2023) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Decatur, GA. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on March 9, 2023. One man was shot. He was treated and released to the sheriff’s office. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that around 9:30 a.m., the RCSO was involved in a pursuit on I-20 westbound that started in Rockdale County with Tevin Bass, age 19, of Conyers. Bass had active warrants for his arrest for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer from an incident with a RCSO deputy two days prior. Bass exited I-20 at Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County, and got back on I-20 going eastbound. Bass’ vehicle became disabled and came to a stop on the right shoulder. Bass got out of his car, ran across the interstate and over the median to the westbound side before going over the guardrail, running into the woods. Bass was followed by deputies, who gave Bass commands in their attempt to take him into custody. Bass reached for a gun and a deputy shot Bass. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review.