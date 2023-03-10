World Lithium Mining Market Report 2023: Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2022-2030 Featuring Albemarle, SQM Ganfeng Lithium, Livent, Allkem

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global lithium industry. It provides historical and forecast data on lithium production by country, production by company, reserves by country, world lithium prices, lithium trade, market balance, and M&As in lithium industry.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global lithium industry. It further profiles major lithium producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Production in 2022 was supported by resumption of operations at Australian mines that were suspended in late 2019 and 2020. For instance, Wodgina mine (suspended in late 2019), resumed operations in 2022, with production of spodumene concentrate from the first and second trains at the Wodgina mine commencing in May and July of this year, respectively.

The Wodgina lithium mine, which has one of the richest Spodumene ore bodies, has a life of 27 years, and is jointly owned by Albemarle Corporation and Mineral Resources Ltd. Furthermore, ongoing expansions at Greenbushes Lithium Operations as well as Pilgangoora projects, further boosted production in 2022.

During the FY22, Greenbushes Lithium Operations produced 1,135kt spodumene concentrate, up from its actual target 1,100 to 1,250kt, driven by increased throughput and improved recovery. The mine's production is further expected to increase to 1,350 - 1,450kt in FY23.

Major Lithium Producers

Albemarle Corporation

SQM

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co Ltd

Livent Corp.

Allkem Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Reserves, Production and Prices

2.1 Global Lithium Reserves by Country

2.2 Lithium Production

2.3 Lithium Price Analysis

3. Lithium Assets

3.1 Active Mines

3.2 Development Projects

3.3 Exploration Projects

4. Demand and Trade

4.1 Lithium Consumption

4.2 Lithium Carbonate Trade

4.3 Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market

4.4 Global Lithium Market Balance

4.5 M&As in the global lithium industry

