Veritas Winery announces inaugural Supper Series with guest line-up of four stars in Southern cuisine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. , March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Vineyard & Winery is excited to introduce its Supper Series, aimed at delivering collaborative culinary experiences that elevate the winery dining experience in the central Virginia region. The series will feature partnerships with chefs from various backgrounds and influences, with a focus on showcasing unique flavor combinations and inspirations.

The first supper of the year will take place on Friday, March 24th in Afton, VA and features Chef Jeff Potter from James Beard award-winner Edward Lee's 610 Magnolia. Chef Potter was promoted to Executive Chef in 2019 and now leads the restaurant's kitchen and oversees the menu. As a graduate of the University of Virginia and having grown up in central Virginia, he is excited to return to the area for this special event!

He will be presenting a seven-course chef's tasting menu highlighting his unique style paired with award-winning wines from the Veritas library. The event will take place on Friday, March 24th at the Veritas Winery Tasting Room. Doors to the Tasting Room will open at 6:30 pm, with the first course served at 7:00 pm.

We are thrilled to kick off the Supper Series with Chef Jeff Potter and are looking forward to delivering unique culinary experiences throughout the year. The Supper Series will continue throughout 2023 on the following dates:

April 28 th ft. the Mayorga brothers from Guajiros Miami Eatery

June 23 rd ft. Nate Sloan from bloom in Roanoke

August 25 th ft. Jean-Paul Bourgeois

For more information and to purchase tickets for this event, please visit https://www.veritaswines.com/events/.

Tickets for the March 24th chef's tasting supper are $225/person and include wine pairings. Preview the menu in advance at https://bit.ly/3J157wC.

ABOUT VERITAS VINEYARD & WINERY | Veritas Vineyard & Winery has grown into a 20-year-old family business that is on the leading edge of the Virginia wine industry. With over 60 acres in the Monticello wine region and producing a complex portfolio of wine ranging from sparkling to beautifully balanced red wines, Veritas wine quality starts in the vineyard and the terroir of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Emily Hodson, daughter of Andrew and Patricia, has been the Winemaker at Veritas for over 15 harvests and continues to author the beginning chapters of a young and vibrant wine region.

