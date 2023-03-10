Introducing the Equity Analysis Radius Map Tool

NEWTON, MA (USA) - We are proud to share the Screening Tool for Equity Analysis of Projects (STEAP). STEAP, a Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) web application, is a powerful radius map tool that permits rapid identification of potential project locations anywhere in the United States.

The application is based on TransCAD for the Web and Maptitude Online technology, and was recently listed on the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation website and announced by the US Department of Transportation. STEAP provides the ability to identify transportation project impacts on marginalized populations based on race, color, national origin, limited English language proficiency, and minority, disadvantaged, and low-income status (Environmental Justice).

STEAP has a simple user interface that allows you to select existing highways or to draw lines of proposed roadways on the map. Maptitude Online then computes the characteristics of the population within the user-selected buffer of the road or corridor. STEAP allows FHWA and state or other local transportation agencies to generate equity analysis project profile reports without the need for geoegraphic information system (GIS) specialists to perform the work.

“The Screening Tool for Equity Analysis of Projects permits rapid screening of project locations anywhere in the US and has an easy to use graphic user interface where users can specify project locations on the map. This no longer require GIS specialists to perform project buffer analysis and can generate easy-to-read reports.”

Supin Yoder

Travel Demand Forecasting Specialist

Federal Highway Administration

