Nova Wallace, Acclaimed Author, and Mental Health Advocate, Launches New Website Aimed at Mental Health Awareness

Nova Wallace

Nova Wallace’s new website seeks to advance understanding of psychological illnesses, treatment alternatives, and mental wellness.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nova Wallace, acclaimed author and mental health advocate, has launched a new website to spread awareness for mental health. Wallace's informative site, novawallace.com, "is a resource not only to find out more about me and my work but also a way for individuals who may not otherwise know or understand mental illness to learn more about this silent killer," says Wallace. According to Mental Health America, 2022 data shows, "the percentage of adults reporting serious thoughts of suicide is 4.58%. The estimated number of adults with serious suicidal thoughts is over 11.4 million - an increase of 664,000 people from last year's data set."

"The numbers are staggering and real," says Wallace. "Many people in our community suffer from mental disorders and are unsure where to turn for assistance. As a result, they may feel isolated. They can find additional information about me and ways to contact me on my website, which can also point them in the correct direction for where to go for assistance."

Wallace is the author of Bipolar Bears, an intriguing novel that details the lives of two sisters with bipolar disorder. Wallace has opened up about her struggle with mental illness and her connection to the characters. "Having bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, I can understand the highs and lows of the disease, and I wanted to convey that mental illness affects us differently in my book." Bipolar Bears is a chance to open the dialog and have an honest discussion about a topic that often brings shame and embarrassment, says Wallace.

"The website is a way for me to get the word out about my books while offering help and assistance for those who may need it," says Wallace. "In addition to finding out more about my work, visitors to my site can learn mental health resources from Community Mental Health and NAMI. Novawallace.com is not just another website but a tool for understanding a misunderstood and often misinformed topic."

According to Mentalhealth.gov, receiving mental help treatment is often difficult because people don't know where to begin. Wallace says her website is an essential stop to mental health recovery.

"Start with checking out the website and gathering as much information about mental illness and ways to get help as possible. If you would like additional information, feel free to message me. To stay up with my latest news, join my mailing list. All this can be done on the site with just a few clicks of a button," informs Wallace.

Nova Wallace's website was created and designed by Ohki Design.

To find out more information about Wallace's website, click here. https://novawallace.com/