Author Adria Cruz Tabor Releases Debut Novel “Love’s Rebirth: A Tejana Story”
Adria Cruz Tabor's Love’s Rebirth: A Tejana Story is an exploration of love, culture, and resilience in the face of adversity.UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Adria Cruz Tabor has announced the release of her debut novel, “Love’s Rebirth: A Tejana Story.” This historical fiction novel takes place in Texas Mexican town between 1830 and 1850 and explores the life of Ana Dolores Peregrino, a young woman with psychic abilities.
Orphaned at two years old, Ana is raised by loving foster parents in the small town of Santo Tomás. As the new conquerors come to her land, Ana knows it is imperative to keep her own culture alive, and it doesn't hurt that magic is on her side. She learns to maneuver through different cultural moral values with tolerance and acceptance.
“Love’s Rebirth: A Tejana Story” is not only a captivating tale of love and resilience, but it also acquaints readers with some of the state’s history. This novel explores the fusion of Mexican and Texan culture through the eyes of a young woman who is determined to keep her roots alive.
Adria Cruz Tabor’s passion for storytelling and history led her to write “Love’s Rebirth: A Tejana Story.” She wanted to write from the Tejano historical perspective to showcase the richness of Texas’ Mexican culture.
“I hope to entertain the readers while acquainting them with some of the state’s history,” said Tabor. “So much of Texas’ flavor is influenced by Mexican Culture, from food to colloquialisms and traditions, that I felt more should be written from the Tejano historical perspective.”
Readers who enjoy historical fiction with a touch of magic and romance will thoroughly enjoy “Love’s Rebirth: A Tejana Story.” The book is available for purchase on Amazon and can be found on Tabor’s website at www.adriacruztabor.com/.
About Adria Cruz Tabor
Adria Cruz Tabor is an accomplished writer with an impressive background. She has a degree Eastern Michigan University in Social Psychology. She was recently featured in the Belatina Magazine and she is facilitating a Family Histories Workshop at the San Marcos Hispanic Cultural Center. She is an active member of the Henderson's Writers Group, the Round Rock Writers Guild, and of the Women & Words: A Writing and Sharing Group.
