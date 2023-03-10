Submit Release
KBRA Releases AIFA Conference 2023 Recap

KBRA releases its recap of the 48th annual Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) conference held in Naples, Florida, on March 5-7. The conference drew a record attendance, with participation from issuers, equity and debt investors, bankers, and rating agencies. Topics discussed were broad and deep, spanning life insurance, property and casualty (P&C) insurance, reinsurance, and special topics such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), accounting, and regulatory developments.

Key Takeaways

  • For P&C and reinsurance, conference panelists noted that losses and inflation are driving a favorable pricing environment.
  • While the tone of comments regarding life insurance was generally optimistic, a theme of change was pervasive.
  • With the looming threat of recession, the consensus was that the industry is generally well positioned to support any recession-related losses.
  • Regarding M&A, certain environmental factors pose challenges to transaction activity, but within the insurance sector, life insurance activity was resilient during 2022. Panelists expect that life M&A will dominate the insurance space again in 2023, with P&C activity remaining episodic.
  • The conference also discussed how generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), statutory accounting, and regulatory standards continue to evolve.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

