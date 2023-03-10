Submit Release
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

On March 10, 2023, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1125 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is March 20, 2023 and the payable date is March 31, 2023. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on March 17, 2023.

Note that only participants in the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan ("DRIP") will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund THQ is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund's marketing and investor support services agent, at THQ@destracapital.com or call (877)855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THQ.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


