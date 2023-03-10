Boston Realty Advisors Represents Boston Rhythmic in Waltham

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Boston Realty Advisors, the largest independent real estate brokerage in Massachusetts, represented the owner of Boston Rhythmic, Inc., operator of Rhythmic Dreams, the largest and most innovative rhythmic gymnastic school on the East Coast, in the purchase of 16 Pine St. in Waltham, MA, longtime home of a popular Landmark's Embassy Cinema, which closed in September 2022.

Boston Rhythmic and Rhythmic Dreams serve hundreds of young and aspiring students every year in state-of-the-art facilities. Boston Rhythmic has contributed significantly to the growth of Rhythmic Gymnastics in the Boston area and the United States.

The sale was handled by Boston Realty Advisors' Managing Director Mike Jezienicki, who worked with the buyer, and Nicholas Herz, Managing Director and Partner, who arranged financing. Loans were provided by HarborOne and BayColony.

ABOUT BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS Founded in 2001, Boston Realty Advisors is a Boston-based, privately held, locally operated real estate firm. BRA is data-driven, with real-time insight on real estate trends ranging from commercial and residential development to debt and equity markets. BRA applies industry experience to inform decisions, manage risk, and maximize profitability for its clients. For more information on BRA, please go to www.bradvisors.com.

