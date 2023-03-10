Sen. Fontana Announces Over $1 Million for Substance Abuse Prevention & Public Safety

Allegheny County – March 9, 2023 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced $1,176,932 in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to organizations serving the residents of the 42nd senatorial district.

“These PCCD grants target specific public safety and health needs for Allegheny County,” said Senator Fontana. “A portion of these funds will provide up-to-date radios for police officers, important tools that allow them to operate effectively and efficiently. And over one million dollars will be invested to support substance abuse education and prevention. We should be doing all we can to help those suffering from substance abuse disorder and to educate the general public about the realities of addiction.”

Senator Fontana has secured over $10 million in grants from the PCCD over the last two years. “These investments are important to both the health and safety of the people of our community,” said Sen. Fontana.

Grants awarded in Allegheny County include:

Scott Township – $76,932 from the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program for portable radios and reception upgrades

Passages to Recovery – $500,000 from the State Opioid Response Fund for criminal justice focused peer support program

University of Pittsburgh – $600,000 from the State Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction Fund for overdose reduction

PCCD awarded more than $23 million in grants at its March 8, 2023, meeting. More information on the Commission on Crime and Delinquency is available on its website.

