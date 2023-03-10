Sen. Muth Announces $1 Million in Law Enforcement, Opioid Response Funding for SD44

Royersford, PA- March 10, 2023- State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) announced that five initiatives to enhance public safety and protect against opioid-use disorder in Senate District 44 were awarded over $1 million in grants through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) earlier this week.

Four SD44 townships received funding through the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program and a fifth award was made through State/Federal Opioid Response Funds.

“Any investment in public safety and in resources for our law enforcement officers is an important use of state funding,” Muth said. “I applaud our four SD44 townships for their successful grant applications to expand their capabilities and enhance their own operations. I am also very pleased that Montgomery County Correctional Facility will be expanding their evidence-based treatment program for incarcerated individuals with opioid use disorder.”

Montgomery County received $472,549 to expand the Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) program at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Lower Providence Township.

The following four grants were awarded through the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program that was funded through Pennsylvania’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds:

East Whiteland Township (Chester County) received $200,000 for the purchase of surveillance cameras with license plate readers

Schuylkill Township (Chester County) received $138,121 for the purchase of body worn cameras, license plate readers, and associated software.

Lower Providence Township (Montgomery County) received $130,013 to hire a Crisis Intervention Specialist and for the purchase of two automated license plate readers

East Pikeland Township (Chester County) received $88,443 to upgrade their National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) and for the purchase of body worn cameras.

