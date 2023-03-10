Regtick Launches ESG Express, a Visually Intuitive Platform Designed to Simplify ESG Programs
Regtick simplifies the management of complex regulatory & compliance programmes so organisations can reduce cost, improve control & evidence ongoing compliance.
Providing you with a simple, clear path to compliance. Reducing cost, risk and complexity with a complete compliance management platform”BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regtick, an award-winning compliance management platform, is proud to announce the launch of Regtick ESG Express. ESG Express is a visually intuitive approach designed to simplify ESG programs, delivering the one version of the truth to help organisations measure, report, and improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.
— Gerry Murtagh
ESG Express enables the identification and management of ESG risks, as well as identifying and capitalising on opportunities for sustainable growth. The platform is equipped with a range of features such as data management, reporting, and analytics, as well as access to expert advice and guidance. ESG Express provides organisations with a holistic view of their ESG performance, making it easy to manage and report on ESG risks and opportunities.
"We're excited to launch ESG Express, which provides organisations with a powerful and user-friendly platform for ESG management," said Gary Lyons, CEO of Regtick. "ESG is an increasingly important consideration for businesses, and we believe that ESG Express will simplify the management of ESG programs and ultimately drive sustainable growth."
ESG Express is designed to be an affordable one-stop-shop for ESG management, offering organisations the ability to track their ESG performance across a range of metrics, from carbon emissions, water usage, through to social rights.
ESG Express comes with an easy-to-follow 4-week programme, designed by experts to get your ESG Strategy up and running or back on track.
A Free Trial of Regtick ESG Express is now available - you can access this via the following link - https://signup.regtick.com/register/apply
Alternatively, to learn more about ESG Express and how it can simplify your ESG program, please visit www.regtick.com/esg
Ray Connolly
Regtick
ray.connolly@regtick.com