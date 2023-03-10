NDC and N-DOC Deploys Assessment Team to Support Temotu P-DOC

In responding to the recent twin cyclones the National Disaster Council (NDC) and the National Disaster Operations Committee (N-DOC) had approved the deployment of Initial Damage Assessment Team and emergency relief to Anuta and Tikopia in Temotu Province.

Based on the initial situation overview assessment (ISO) it has been established, communities in the two most remote islands of Temotu province were the most affected during Tropical Cyclone Judy and Kevin.

A statement from the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) confirmed that the Royal Solomon Islands Patrol Vessel (RSIPV)Taro will depart this evening at 1900hrs Friday 9/03/2023 for Lata then to Anuta and Tikopia.

Patrol Boat Taro will transport the National Support Assessment teams and emergency relief supplies for Anuta and Tikopia via Lata. The Vessel will stop over at Lata to conduct a courtesy call to the Temotu Provincial government leaders before currying provincial assessment Teams to Anuta and Tikopia. The emergency relief consist of medical supplies, shelter kits and limited food relief.

The National Support Assessment Team consist of officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure (MID), Police, Health, National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and Members of the National Emergency Response Team (NERT), Solomon Telekom Company (STC), Water Resource Divisions of the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification.

NEOC would like to express its sincere gratitude and thanks to the New Zealand Government through New Zealand High Commission and the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force for the financial support for this deployment. NEOC also appreciates the support of the Solomon Islands Red Cross for providing Non-Food Items (NFIs) as part of the initial relief assistance.

NEOC further explains that this deployment is a National Support to Temotu Province and that the Assessment undertaking within the Province is led by the Temotu Province Disaster Committee (T-PDC) and Temotu Province Disaster Operations Committee (T-PDOC). Therefore the team will develop an initial assessment report to submit to the NDC through N-DOC. Further assistance will depend on the recommendation of the Initial Damage Assessment (IDA).

NEOC said, the deployment is expected to last for 14 days.

NEOC PRESS