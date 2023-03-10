Comcast Business Honored with 'Best Internet Service Provider' Award for 12th Consecutive Year by New Hampshire Business Review

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced it has been selected as the number one Internet service provider by New Hampshire Business Review readers for the 12th consecutive year. The award is part of the publication's annual Best of Business (BOB) Awards program. Comcast Business was recognized for its unique service offerings and reliability designed to serve the growing needs of businesses of all sizes. With its recent expansion into Lyndeborough, as well as Laconia and Gilford in the Lakes Region, Comcast now provides Comcast Business services in more than 115 communities across the Granite State.

The annual New Hampshire Business Review BOB awards identify, recognize and honor the top companies across the state. This year, thousands of readers cast their votes using anonymous online surveys to assess satisfaction. The publication unveiled the winners spanning more than 90 different categories during an annual celebration on Thursday, March 9 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.

"It is an honor to receive this Best of Business recognition once again. As Comcast Business further expands its service and reach across New Hampshire, we're thankful for our customers and local business community that support us year after year," said Barry Bader, vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast's Greater Boston region, which includes New Hampshire. "Comcast Business strives to enable our customers to focus on productivity, stay agile and remain innovative, and this award is a testament to achieving that goal."

New Hampshire Business Review is the state's only business newspaper, reaching more than 36,000 subscribers every other week. It is part of Yankee Publishing Inc., a publishing company that also includes New Hampshire Magazine, Yankee Magazine and 603 Diversity, among others. To view a full list of the 2023 winning businesses, visit www.bobawardsnh.com.

SOURCE Comcast Cable