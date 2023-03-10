Fully Accountable Develops Cutting-Edge APIs for eCommerce Businesses

Fully Accountable is developing a cutting-edge API for eCommerce businesses, allowing them to access Amazon's vast network and view critical data. The API provides businesses with access to customer lifetime value, new/returning customers, daily sales and product info, and geographical data. Fully Accountable is also introducing the "advsr" web app to revolutionize client data delivery. Through the application of better data and insights, Fully Accountable helps clients increase profit margins at scale.

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fully Accountable has announced the development of a cutting-edge API for eCommerce businesses. The API will allow businesses to integrate their systems with Amazon's vast network of products, customers, and sales data, allowing them to view critical data for new opportunities for growth and innovation.

"We're thrilled to offer this API to our clients," said Travis Loudin, CIO of Fully Accountable. "Our goal is to help eCommerce businesses succeed in today's fast-paced and rapidly changing eCommerce landscape. This API will provide our clients with better data to help them succeed in this new world." The Amazon API will offer businesses access to a wide range of data, including customer lifetime value, returning customers vs. new customers, daily sales and product information, and geographical data. "This API was a huge win for us following the development of a similar API for our clients who use Shopify," said Loudin. "Both APIs will allow us to provide real-time analytics, custom reports, and marketing tools to our clients, giving them the ability to make informed decisions about their overall strategies." Fully Accountable is also introducing its new web app, "advsr", to help revolutionize the way they provide data to its clients. The "advsr" app, launching in Q2, will provide a simple and intuitive platform for viewing all relevant data related to a client's accounting and financial strategy. "We're excited to bring this game-changing platform to the market," said Fully Accountable's CEO, Vinnie Fisher. "Our goal is to provide businesses with better data to help them make better decisions and ultimately double their profit margins, and we believe advsr will help accomplish that." For more information on the new API connections or the advsr app, please reach out to a Fully Accountable representative, or set up a time to chat at fullyaccountable.com/call.

About Fully Accountable

Fully Accountable is a world-class accounting and finance company that specializes in eCommerce and Digital clients. In fact, we're more than that – we are the secret weapon as the back office solution to over 500 companies in the digital world. We dominate the market. Our mission is to help 10,000 companies double their profit margins. We believe in providing our client companies with better, real-time data, helping them make better decisions and ultimately be more profitable.

Media Contact

Alexia Ewers, Fully Accountable, 1 877-330-9401, wecare@fullyaccountable.com

