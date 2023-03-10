New Ukraine-Romania eCustoms pilot to streamline cross-border data exchange

On 7 March, the EU-funded programme EU4Digital Facility initiated a new eCustoms pilot between the State Customs of Ukraine and the Romanian Customs Authority.

The aim of the Ukraine-Romania pilot is to facilitate customs-to-customs data exchange and introduce more advanced customs risk management processes. The pilot uses innovative systems, i.e. Systematic Electronic Exchange of Data (SEED). This solution can facilitate rapid trade flows by targeting high-risk consignments and identifying low-risk consignments, which simplifies customs controls and speeds up border crossing times. Moreover, SEED, once piloted and tested, is easily replicable and could be modified as per the specific needs of every country.

The Ukraine-Romania e-Customs pilot project will take place between March and June 2023 and should serve as a bilateral test for the creation of a potential larger customs data exchange in the future, between the two countries and beyond. This will result in recommendations on the legal, organisational and technical changes that will be required to fully implement the solution.

