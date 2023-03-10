High Purity Aluminum Market to See Massive Growth by 2030: Altech Chemicals, Baikowski, Arconic
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global High Purity Aluminum Market Study Forecast till 2029.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global High Purity Aluminum Market to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Type (High Purity Alumina Powder AHP200D, High Purity Alumina Granule AHP300G, High Purity Alumina Granule AHP300H, High Purity Alumina Pellet AHP300B) by Purity (99.99%, 99.9999%) by Industry Verticals (Aeronautical Industry, Chemical Industry, Semiconductors and Electronics, 3d Printing, Others) by Grade Type (3N+ Grade, 4N+ Grade) by Form (Pellets, Ingots, Granules, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The High Purity Aluminum market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.51 Billion at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 2.39 Billion.
High Purity Aluminum Market Overview
High purity aluminum refers to aluminum with a purity level of 99.99% or higher. This level of purity is achieved through a refining process that removes impurities such as copper, iron, and silicon from the aluminum. High purity aluminum is used in a wide range of applications, including electronics, aerospace, and healthcare.
High Purity Aluminum Market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the Chemical segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the High purity aluminum is a critical component in the manufacturing of electronic devices such as smartphones, flat-screen TVs, and laptops. As demand for these devices continues to grow, so too does the demand for high purity aluminum.
High Purity Aluminum Market - Competition Analysis
The global High Purity Aluminum market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Orbite Technologies Inc. (Canada), Altech Chemicals Ltd. (Australia), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Baikowski SAS (France), Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. (Japan), Arconic(United States), JW Aluminium(United States), Alcoa (United States), Nature Alu (Canada), Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (United States)
High Purity Aluminum Market - Geographical Outlook
Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in High Purity Aluminum market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by High purity aluminum is a critical component in the manufacturing of electronic devices such as smartphones, flat-screen TVs, and laptops. As demand for these devices continues to grow, so too does the demand for high purity aluminum.
What key data is demonstrated in this High Purity Aluminum market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the High Purity Aluminum market between 2023 and 2028
Precise estimation of the size of the High Purity Aluminum market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of High Purity Aluminum market players
