FUE Hair Transplant in Turkey
How Much is Hair Transplant Cost in Turkey
If you are suffering from hair loss, sparse and bald scalp, you can apply to our Hair Center of Turkey hair transplant clinic.”ISTANBUL, KUCUKCEKMECE, TURKEY, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair transplant is one of the procedures preferred by many people who experience hair loss and hair loss. Turkey stands out among the countries preferred by those who want to have a hair transplant. Turkey is one of the leading countries in both plastic surgery and health tourism. Turkey is a quality and affordable destination for aesthetic interventions such as hair, beard, eyebrow restoration, nose, lip, breast augmentation, reduction, and dental work. Patients who prefer Turkey for health tourism can benefit from affordable aesthetic interventions for hair transplant.
— Hair center of turkey
If you are suffering from hair loss, sparse and bald scalp, you can apply to our Hair Center of Turkey hair transplant clinic. You can ask questions about the hair transplant process from our expert consultants.
There are several methods applied in hair transplant. Today, the most preferred of these methods is the FUE method. What is the reason for the popularity of the FUE method in hair transplant? Why should you prefer FUE hair transplant in Turkey? In this article, we will discuss what you need to know about FUE hair restoration in Turkey. So, let's get started.
How is Hair Transplant Performed in Turkey?
Hair transplant is basically an aesthetic procedure consisting of 3 stages. Before the procedure, the patient is given local anesthesia, hair follicles are taken from the donor area of the patient and hair is transplanted to the target area.
Necessary blood tests are performed on the patient before the hair transplant procedure. In blood tests, values such as the patient's blood clotting rate and blood sugar are measured. It is also examined whether the patient has viruses such as HIV and hepatitis. In Hair Center of Turkey hair restoration center, hair transplantation is performed for HIV and Hepatitis carriers. Hair transplant is performed in special rooms prepared for the patient and with disposable tools. Thus, the safety of the patient and the staff is ensured.
After the necessary blood tests are performed, the patient's transplant area is determined. The transplant site is determined and drawn on the front line of the patient. Afterwards, local anesthesia is applied to the patient's scalp to make the operation painless and painless. Then hair follicles are taken from the donor area with micromotor pens. After the hair follicles are kept in special solutions for a while, the patient is transplanted.
What is FUE Hair Transplantation?
FUE hair transplant is the transplant of hair follicles from the back of the patient's head that have not fallen out and are genetically strong to the area where hair transplant will be performed. FUE by definition means follicular unit extraction. In other words, the FUE method gives us information about the removal of the hair on the back of the head. The applications used when transplanting to the front area with hair opening are methods such as DHI and Fue Sapphire.
With the FUE method, while the hair is removed from the donor, that is, the back of the head, the hair tissue with 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 hair strands is removed with micromotor pens. The density of hair strands varies from person to person. While the donor area of some patients is more efficient, the hair follicles of some patients may not be efficient. In this case, if needed, follicles are taken from beard or chest hair. However, the hair in this area is not as preferred as the hair on the back of the head. The area behind the head is genetically strong hair that is difficult to shed. Therefore, this area is more preferred for hair transplantation.
There are 2 applications used in hair transplant. FUE Sapphire transplant method performed by inserting a sapphire tip and FUE-DHI transplant method performed without opening a channel. Hair restoration with a sapphire tip leaf much less scarring compared to transplant with metal tips. When transplanting with Sapphire Tip pens, first of all, a channel is opened in the area to be transplanted. Then, the roots are transplanted into the canals one by one with Sapphire Tip pens.
Hair Center of Turkey does not use metal-tipped pens that damage the patient's scalp in the hair transplant clinic. Instead, a safer hair transplant is performed by using transparent slits with sapphire tips that make softer incisions.
In the DHI hair restoration method, the hair taken from the donor area is placed in the Choi pen. Then direct transplant is performed without opening a channel.
Why FUE Hair Transplant in Turkey
Hair transplant centers in Turkey stand out with their expert staff, service packages, quality and affordable health services. Hair transplant prices in Turkey are quite affordable and advantageous compared to countries such as America, Canada and England.
When you want to have a hair transplant in countries such as England, America and Canada, hair transplant prices cause your feet to go backwards. However, in Turkey, you will have a more advantageous health tourism in terms of both service packages and quality.
The reason why hair transplant prices are affordable in Turkey can be explained by the package prices. In countries such as America and England, accommodation and transportation costs are expected to be covered by the patients. However, in clinics in Turkey, hotel, transportation, interpreter services, post-transplant hair care services, hair transplant operation are offered as a package. This reduces the prices of the hair transplant process considerably.
In addition to the package prices of hair transplant in Turkey, the differences due to the exchange rate also reduce the prices of hair transplant. In addition to hair transplant in Turkey, you also have the chance to see historical and natural beauties when you go to hair clinics in places such as Istanbul and Antalya. As a result, hair transplant in Turkey becomes very attractive due to the fact that you can both make your vacation and get affordable and quality service.
Hair transplant clinics such as Hair Center of Turkey offer services to patients from abroad. During the service process accommodation are offered together.
Mehmet AY
Hair Center of Turkey
+90 542 245 86 82
info@haircenterofturkey.com