The Launch of The Dr Pod Brand by Rita Poddar

The Dr Pod brand, available to purchase now online, launched by Rita Poddar, is one to check out and try out ASAP.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- You may have heard of Rita Poddar and her professional status in the Cosmetic Dentistry and Facial Aesthetics industries. But, if you haven't, there are plenty of sources that will tell you exactly who she is, and the truly fascinating pathway that has led to where she is in 2023: launching her exciting new skincare and hair care brand, named Dr Pod If you have come across Rita Poddar in her recent article on The Scotsman or perhaps her profile on The Tweakments Guide , it will be no surprise to you that the new Dr Pod brand is a stunning reflection of Poddar's special interests and experience in the industry. and is a logical next step in bringing transformative products to the public. The Dr Pod brand is a result of years of hard work and insight into what actually works for the skin and hair and is available online to order in individual products, or wholesale in larger quantities for businesses across the UK to stock and sell.Take a deep breath and welcome to the world of Dr Pod – your ideal destination for vegan, natural yet highly effective skincare products designed as per your skin requirements. Whether you have dry or oily skin; combination or sensitive, Dr Pod offers superior formulations with proven scientific bases so that you can be sure they will work. The Dr Pod Brand sets out on a journey towards offering cosmetic formulations that make customers feel amazing both inside and out.Dr Pod is dedicated to offering skin care products that offer the same quality and efficacy you'd expect from Rita Poddar's aesthetics clinic, Peppermint Cosmetics, but through consistent application at home. Using only natural ingredients sourced sustainably for their purity and potency, the range of organic cosmetics are suitable for all skin types - without any animal testing or surgical procedures in sight. Best of all? Prices remain competitively low so everyone can benefit from gorgeous glowing results.

