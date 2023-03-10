A Promising Author Colin C Evans Announces the Release of His Book ‘The Entelligent Idiot’
EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Book
Colin C Evans wants humanity to wake up from the tribulations that we are doing to our planet through his book ‘The Entelligent Idiot’. The book will serve as a wakeup call to humanity to what is really happening to our planet. This beautiful world is going to go through some major changes in the not too distant future, and none of them will be for the better. Your children and most certainly your grandchildren will grow up in a very different world to the one we knew when we were little, and there will be some irreparable damage done. Because within a minimum of twenty years to a maximum of forty years the polar ice caps will have melted away and most of the creatures that live there will be extinct. And many parts of this world will be lost forever due to the rising sea levels. All of this will happen thanks to mankind’s needless destruction of this planet due to his constant desire to make a profit regardless of the consequences.
About the Author
Colin C Evans is a sixty-eight-year-old Welshman, and ex coalminer that taught himself to read and write. When he first moved to Somerset from Bargoed in South Wales, he lived in a cave in Cheddar gorge for one year, and went from there to living in a tent in a field and gradually worked his way up until he bought a house and got married. He is a man full of ideas, and loves writing. He has a TV interview with Logan Crawford which is available on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xVf6c4gdYc. His book ‘The Entelligent Idiot’ will be featured in the London book review in April. To know more about the author and his works, you visit his official Facebook at https://web.facebook.com/colinevans1954. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Entelligent-Idiot-Colin-C-Evans-ebook/dp/B084JHCV8H/.
Luna Harrington
About the Author
The Entelligent Idiot: A Warning for Our Planet with Colin Evans on Spotlight with Logan Crawford