Machine Learning as a Service Market to Predicts Huge Growth by 2029: Google, BigML, FICO

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on" Machine Learning as a Service Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Machine Learning as a Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google [United States], IBM Corporation [United States], Microsoft Corporation [United States], Amazon Web Services [United States], BigML [United States], FICO [United States], Yottamine Analytics [United States], Ersatz Labs [United States], Predictron Labs [United Kingdom], H2O.ai [United States], AT&T [United States], Sift Science [United States]
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Machine Learning as a Service market to witness a CAGR of 39.25% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Machine Learning as a Service Market Breakdown by Application (Network Analytics and Automated Traffic Management, Augmented Reality, Predictive Maintenance, Fraud Detection and Risk Analytics, Marketing and Advertising, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Machine Learning as a Service market size is estimated to increase by USD 288.71 Million at a CAGR of 39.25% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 13.95 Million.
Definition:
The Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market refers to the provision of cloud-based platforms or services that enable organizations to leverage machine learning capabilities without the need for in-house expertise, infrastructure, or data storage. MLaaS providers offer a range of services, including tools for data preprocessing, model training and evaluation, deployment, and maintenance. The market also includes providers of pre-built machine learning models, APIs, and software development kits (SDKs) that enable developers to build intelligent applications and automate business processes. MLaaS can help organizations of all sizes to reduce the cost and complexity of adopting machine learning and accelerate their time-to-market for AI-powered solutions.
Market Trends:
Growing Adoption of Machine Learning Services in Healthcare and Research Oriented Marketing Campaigns and Customer-centric Communication
Market Drivers:
Lack of Technical Expertise to Deploy Machine Learning Services
Market Opportunities:
Increasing Data Volume and Growing IoT Application and Consistent Retraining of Algorithms
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Machine Learning as a Service Market:
Key Applications/end-users of Machine Learning as a Service Market: Network Analytics and Automated Traffic Management, Augmented Reality, Predictive Maintenance, Fraud Detection and Risk Analytics, Marketing and Advertising, Others
