CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 Per Share

HILLSDALE, Mich., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. CNBB announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.29 per share, an increase of $0.02 from the dividend paid for the 1st Quarter of 2022, payable on April 14, 2023 for shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.
CNB Community Bancorp Inc. CNBB is a one-bank holding company.  Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered full-service community bank that also offers investment management and trust services, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. In 2022, CNB was ranked 30th in American Banker Magazine's Top 200 publicly traded banks under $2 billion and CNB has grown to over $1 billion in assets. The corporate headquarters are in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services through its 13 full-service offices and 19 ATMs.

