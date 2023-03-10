Manitex International Announces Launch of the ECSY-Electric Crane System

Manitex International, Inc. MNTX ("Manitex" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of truck cranes, specialized industrial equipment, and construction equipment rental solutions to infrastructure and construction markets, today announced the launch of the ECSY-Electric Crane System in conjunction with opening day of CONEXPO-Las Vegas.

ECSY-Electric Crane System is ideal for lifting applications in low noise and emissions-sensitive applications. It features a self-contained pin on design with a 480-volt electric motor and variable displacement hydraulic pump supplying power to the crane. It is highly effective for jobs requiring the crane to remain on site for extended periods and runs off local power.

"Manitex is pleased to launch the first of its kind electric crane, yet another example of the industry-leading innovation that Manitex brings to market," stated Jeff Long, General Manager Sales of Manitex. "The voice of the customer played a critical role in bringing this new and exciting optional module for the Manitex TC series cranes to market. The ECSY is designed to be easily moved from one crane to another in rental fleets that are equipped with the "ECSY Ready" package."

Hunter Smith, Rental Manager for Rush Crane & Refuse Systems commented, "We at Rush Crane Systems believe that the ECSY product line will enable our customers to get the most out of their crane while having a positive impact on the environment. This is only the first step in our fleet transition, and with an innovative long-term partner like Manitex, we are very optimistic for the future of electrification in our industry."

"At Manitex, we continue to listen to our dealers and end-users as we develop new, higher capacity cranes that are ideally suited for a wide variety of end market applications, concluded Long. "Manitex is committed to bringing new, more efficient practical innovations to the global market to meet the growing needs of an evolving market and the introduction of ECSY is an important step in this evolution."

ABOUT MANITEX INTERNATIONAL

Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through independent dealers worldwide. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

